Woman dies after road crash in Co Mayo

A woman has died after a road crash in Co Mayo.

The woman, in her 70s, was involved in a collision between two vehicles on the N5 at Swinford at around 4.30pm on Monday.

She was a passenger in one of the vehicles. The male driver of the same car was seriously injured and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

The male driver of the second vehicle was also seriously injured and was taken to University Hospital Galway.

Garda forensic collision investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene on Monday evening.

A Garda spokesperson issued an appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact officers.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam), and were travelling on the N5 between Swinford and Charlestown this afternoon between 4pm and 4.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to gardai,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”