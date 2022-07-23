Woman discovers body of missing Irishman in boot of rental car

A woman in her 20s discovered the body of a missing Waterford man in the boot of a rental car.

The Irish Mirror reported that on Monday, the woman rented the GoCar in her local area to make a short journey to Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny.

Before long she was forced to pull over after noticing a strange smell emanating from the vehicle.

Upon checking the boot, she found the body of the man (40s) who had been missing since July 7th.

She immediately contacted Gardai, who the following day stood down their search for the man who vanished from his home in Ferrybank, Co Waterford almost two weeks prior.

Gardai have not launched a murder investigation in relation to the matter.

It is believed that the deceased was the person who rented the car immediately before the woman who found the body.

The self-service car rental allows customers to rent a car for as little as one hour.

Patrons can book a vehicle and unlock it using in-car technology.

GoCar has been contacted for comment.