Woman in her 80s dies in latest Irish beach tragedy

A woman has died at Cahore North Beach in County Wexford this evening, despite efforts to resuscitate her.

Members of the Cahore Inshore Rescue team were called to the scene at 5.09 p.m. on Friday evening, said a spokesperson.

The lady, believed to be aged in her 80s and from the nearby area, was found lying face down on the beach.

Two nurses, who happened to be on the beach, attempted CPR, and two members of the Cahore Inshore Rescue team were present as the defibrillator was deployed.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and made efforts to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second tragedy on Wexford beaches in three days after a man in his 80s drowned after getting into difficulty on Curracloe beach on Tuesday. It is believed that he was not from the area but was visiting Curracloe with his family.

On the same day, the body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered from the water in Fountainstown, Co Cork.

An extensive search operation had been launched by emergency services after the child went missing while swimming.

On Sunday evening, a surfer died after being pulled from the water in Portrush.

He was spotted in the water by two members of the public, who took him back to shore on a surfboard and performed CPR on him. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced dead.

The eight-year-old girl is the latest in a number of deaths in the sea in Cork in recent weeks. Fourteen year old Jack O'Sullivan died on August 24th last after he got in to difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork's Lower Harbour.

Jack had been due to go in to second year at Colaiste Eamann Ris at St Patrick's Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

Meanwhile, on August 20th Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork.