Woman killed in Donegal hit-and-run incident named as Laura Connolly (34)

Garda have appealed for information over the fatal hit-and-run (Brian Lawless/PA)

A 34-year-old woman killed after she was struck by a white van in a hit-and-run incident in Co Donegal has been named locally as Laura Connolly.

The tragic incident happened at approximately 2.45am on Sunday morning on the N15 at Townparks in Lifford.

Ms Connolly was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

It is understood she was struck by a white van that failed to remain at the scene.

The van and its driver have yet to be located.

The woman’s uncle said it has been a traumatic incident for the whole family and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"A girl so full of life - a son and boyfriend, father, mother and brother all left with their world turned upside down,” Andy Connolly posted on Facebook.

"RIP Laura you’ll be sorely missed always. I’ll always remember good aul laughs we had. Rest easy. From your maddest uncle.”

Strabane SDLP councillor Jason Barr posted a tribute online to the woman as he said his heart “aches”.

"Laura was one of the most caring, out going, bubbly, mad as a box of frogs girls you could ever meet, If you wanted a laugh, Laura would of gave it to you,” he wrote.

“A young life taken to soon in such tragic circumstances.

“My whole hearted condolences goes out to her mum and dad, Fiance, Son, siblings the wider Connolly family circle and her close friends.

“May god give you all the strength to get through this.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda forensic collision investigators.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the van to come forward.