Woman’s body found in Dublin apartment after man seen acting erratically at bus stop

Man in 50s detained under Mental Health Act this morning

A man is being held over the suspected murder of a woman whose body was found in a flat in north Dublin this morning.

The man, who was detained under the Mental Health Act this morning, is the only suspect in the suspected stabbing murder of the woman.

Independent.ie reports that the suspect was detained at a west Dublin bus stop where his erratic behaviour led to officers being called.

The man, aged in his 50s, is currently being held at a west Dublin Garda Station.

After his arrest gardaí carried out follow-up enquiries which led them to an apartment in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, at around 10am.

It was at this location that they discovered the body of the woman aged in her 40s, who had suffered a number of fatal stab wounds.

She is known to the man who is being detained.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder, it is understood.

The force said it was investigating after the body of the woman in her 40s was found in the apartment.

Officers said they were investigating all the circumstances around the incident.

In a statement the force said: “Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman (aged in her 40s) whose body was discovered in a residential property in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15, this morning, Friday 13th January, 2023.

“Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to the incident at approximately 10.00am this morning. The female was found unresponsive in an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

“The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Dublin City Mortuary.

“Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.”