Young girl pulled out to sea by riptide at popular Murder Hole beach in Donegal

A nine-year-old girl was pulled out to sea by a riptide at a popular Donegal beach on Sunday.

It’s understood that the girl was wave boarding when she was hit by the riptide, which dragged her under water.

Two men swimming at the beach near Downings in Co Donegal noticed the girl was in difficulty.

They eventually managed to pull her to safety on nearby rocks, according to BreakingNews.ie.

The three suffered cuts and bruises in the incident and the girl was treated for shock.

"This was a very close call and only for these two men were swimming nearby this girl would certainly have drowned," said one onlooker.

"People need to be aware of riptides and how dangerous they are. What appears to be a calm sea can change in seconds and people are powerless to swim against it."