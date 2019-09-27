Young Irishman dies in swimming tragedy in Spain

A man in his 20s has died.

An Irish man has died after a freak swimming tragedy in Spain.

The accident is understood to have occurred late on Thursday evening in a popular northern Spanish resort.

It is understood the man (36), had only just started a walking holiday on the French-Spanish border.

The deceased lived in Cork, very close to the Kerry border. His family are now en route to Spain and the Department of Foreign Affairs are providing consular assistance.

He was attempting to complete the famous Camino trek to Santiago de Compostela with a group of friends. Details of the accident remain unclear.

However, it appears that the man went for a swim to relax having been walking in the sun all day.

He got into difficulty and was later discovered unresponsive in the water before being dragged ashore.

Desperate efforts were made to revive him but, tragically, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has been taken to a local hospital pending a medical examination for the local coroner.

It is the latest tragedy to hit Irish holidaymakers overseas this summer.

Last August, two Cork-based children died in separate drowning tragedies while on family holidays in Spain and Germany.