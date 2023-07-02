Young Irishman dies while on holiday on Greek island of Ios

The young man died on the Grekk island of Ios.

A young Irishman has died while on holiday in Greece this weekend.

It’s understood the young man was from the Dublin region and was on holiday with a group of friends on the Greek island of Ios.

The teenager had been missing for over 24 hours and his body was discovered by a cliff on the island.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is aware of the tragedy.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases," the spokesperson told the Irish Independent.

This is the second case in the past seven days that has seen a young Irishman lose his life while holidaying in Greece.

Rory Deegan (22) from Cullohill in Co Laois died last Sunday in Zakynthos after his body was found in a swimming pool. Mr Deegan was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His death caused immense shock and sadness in his local community and among his many friends at Technological University of Shannon in Limerick City.

More to follow...