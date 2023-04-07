Young man killed in bus tragedy was due to marry in Northern Ireland within weeks

Martin McDonnell had lost a brother in a fatal road incident last year

Martin McDonnell (right) and his brother Ciaran, who died in a road tragedy last year

The distraught fiancée of a young Longford man who died after being struck by a Bus Éireann bus yesterday evening has told how the pair had planned to get married later this month.

Martin McDonnell (19) was fatally injured as he walked along the Convent Road area of Longford town shortly after 6pm. It is another blow to his family after his older brother Ciaran died in a road tragedy just over a year ago.

Shirley Dempsey revealed how her life has been turned upside down following the tragic death of her boyfriend, Martin.

In a heartbreaking tribute, Ms Dempsey said she and Martin were looking forward to getting married in Northern Ireland in three weeks’ time.

“You were my whole life,” she wrote on social media.

“I’d give my life just to have you back. I just can’t come to terms that God took you away from me and I will never understand why.

“All we had was each other and you told me that every day. We were going to the North in three weeks to get married and were going to keep it a secret until the day.”

Martin’s sister, Helen, also took to social media and said she was numbed by the news.

“My poor brother Martin, he didn’t deserve this,” she wrote.

The tragedy comes just over a year since Mr McDonnell spoke at the funeral mass of his older brother Ciaran (23), who died in a fatal single-vehicle incident outside Granard on New Year’s Day.

Martin McDonnell (right) and his brother Ciaran, who died in a road tragedy last year

The car he was driving was found partially submerged in water off the main road between Granard and Ballinalee.

“I don’t even know where to start,” Martin told mourners at his brother’s funeral.

“Our hearts are broken into pieces. You were one of a kind and you were my best friend.”

He said despite the enormity of the previous few days, the memory of his late brother would live on.

“I promise you I will do you proud,” Martin said at the time.

“You are my hero and I will always love you. You were simply the best. You will be missed and you will always be in our hearts.”

A garda forensic collision investigation is currently under way at the junction of Convent Road and New Street in Longford town where yesterday’s tragedy unfolded.

The Bus Éireann bus which had been turning onto the Convent Road at the time of the incident remains at the scene, with both ends of New Street remaining cordoned off to traffic.

The bus had been travelling from Cavan to Athlone, Bus Éireann confirmed. There were no other reported injuries to either the driver or passengers who were on board at the time.

“This is a sad and shocking event and the sympathies of everyone at Bus Éireann are with the family and friends of the deceased,” said chief executive officer Stephen Kent.

“We are grateful to the Gardaí and emergency services for their rapid response and we will support the investigation fully.”

Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan said the local community had been left in a state of shock over the tragedy. "It's a tragedy at any time of the year, but especially so with it being Easter week," he said.

"On behalf of the Longford community I would like to take this opportunity to extend deepest sympathies to the family of the young man."

Martin McDonnell

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to motorists and members of the public who may have witnessed yesterday’s incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam video, is asked to contact Gardaí at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tributes last night flooded in on social media as friends and family of Martin McDonnell spoke of their anguish as news of the tragedy filtered through.

"It really is a cruel world we live in," wrote one friend. "RIP... your back with your brother this evening side by side again."

Another simply wrote: "Gone too soon brother, you’ll be missed. Praying for your family at this sad time.”