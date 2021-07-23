Young mum drowns after trying to save her son in Co Cavan

Tragedy: Natasha Core died after entering water at a Co Cavan fishing spot

A devoted young mother-of-two who “lived for her children” tragically drowned trying to save her son at a local fishing spot in Co Cavan on Wednesday evening.

Natasha Core (29) — or ‘Tasha’ as she was affectionately known to locals in the picturesque village of Gowna — disappeared under the surface after entering a difficult stretch of water when she saw her son Tyler, aged nine, struggling and out of his depth.

The horrific tragedy happened at a local fishing spot known as Swan Lake on the expansive shores of Lough Gowna, skirting the idyllic rural village.

Ms Core jumped into the water at around 8:30 pm. While her son managed to get to safety, Natasha disappeared from view.

The adored young mum was among three people who have lost their lives on Irish lakes in a brutal 24-hour period during the ongoing heatwave.

At approximately the same time as the tragedy unfolded in Cavan, a man in his 70s died while snorkelling at Spencer Harbour, Drunkeeran, Co Leitrim.

On Wednesday morning, a man aged 55 died after entering the water in Lough Melvin, Co Fermanagh.

A teenage boy rescued from Lough Sheelin in Cavan on Tuesday remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The horrific tragedy visited upon the small, close-knit Cavan community has left the area numbed with shock.

One local woman whose home overlooks Swan Lake said she was in her front garden with her husband when they heard screams coming from the lake.

In a moving tribute on social media, Ms Core’s partner Joseph Donohoe told of his devastation at the tragic loss.

“Words can’t describe how much I love and miss you already.

“My heart is broke; me and the boys love you to bits.

“I hope you get the best bed in heaven because you deserve it.

“You were the best mother to the boys anyone could ask for.

“I love you, Tasha.”

After the alarm was raised, a major search operation got under way.

Several units of gardaí, fire brigade personnel, civil defence and the Coast Guard rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene. But Ms Core’s body was discovered a short time later, only 15 to 20 feet from the shoreline.