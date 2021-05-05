Residents of Co Down village 'heartbroken' after elderly man dies in blaze at house

The community of a small Co Down village has been left heartbroken after an elderly man died in a house fire in the area on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said yesterday that he died in a property along the Forkhill Road, Cloughoge, near Newry.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a detached property at 4.54pm on Friday. One fire appliance from Newry fire station and another from Newtownhamilton fire station attended the incident.

The blaze was well-developed when the crews arrived, and firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used water jets to extinguish the flames.

A man was discovered in the house and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control by 7.11pm and the NIFRS explained the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition.

"The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a man who died following a fire in a house on Forkhill Road, Cloughoge, Newry," stated a NIFRS spokesperson.

The SDLP's Newry, Mourne and Down councillor Karen McKevitt, stated: "The community are just heartbroken for this man's wife and their family after this tragic accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and I am in no doubt the community will come together and get them through this."