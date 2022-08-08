Residents raise concerns with Linfield FC over Sunday games at Windsor Park

Club agrees to meet locals to discuss fixtures

A Belfast residents’ association has written to Linfield FC voicing concerns over games on a Sunday.

The Blues will play Portadown in their opening Dankse Bank Premiership fixture this Sunday — 24 hours after its scheduled date.

With a Europa League qualifying round tie against FC Zurich on Thursday, it means David Healy’s side avoids having to play twice in less than 48 hours.

If Linfield progress in the Europa League, or more likely the Europa Conference League, they would have to reschedule domestic games and play them on Sundays, as the European fixtures would usually be played on a Thursday.

Sunday football has long been a thorny issue here, with no games traditionally held on the sabbath.

However, last season’s League Cup final between Cliftonville and Coleraine was played on a Sunday and drew a record crowd.

In a letter to Linfield chairman Roy McGivern, Billy Dickson of the Blackstaff Residents’ Association said people living close to the ground have issues, particularly around noise and parking.

He expects the issue to be raised at a residents’ association meeting on September 7.

“Residents would have different opinions on whether or not there should be football on a Sunday,” the letter reads.

“However, without predetermining the outcome of the meeting, they have continually expressed concern over many years about the difficulties they experience during domestic games attracting large crowds and especially during international matches.

“The problems the residents experience during weekday matches will now extend to Sundays.

“They value the relative peace that Sunday brings and that will be taken away from them by the club’s decision to play on Sundays.

“There will be an impact on local churches with many depending on members of their congregation coming to the church by car.

“Sunday schools will also be affected as children are normally collected from their homes and returned by car or minibus. Some streets become almost impossible for a car to pass another car. It is not uncommon to experience heated exchanges between drivers.”

Mr Dickson said other issues include noise, as well as music, songs and announcements from the public address system.

“Did the directors of Linfield Football Club seriously consider the effects Sunday football will have on local residents? If they had considered them, then why did they not meet the local residents and churches to seek their views?” his letter added.

Mr Dickson has invited Mr McGivern to the group’s next meeting to discuss the issue.

Linfield FC said: “The members of Linfield Football Club took the decision in 2020 to permit games at Windsor Park on a Sunday in limited circumstances where the club has European commitments on the preceding Thursday. The club does not intend to revert to Sunda y football in any other circumstances and kick-off times will be selected to avoid any clashes with local church services.

“The club would be pleased to attend the next meeting of the Blackstaff Residents’ Association to discuss this matter and any other concerns that local residents have.”