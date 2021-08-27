Sam McBride named Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland editor

One of Northern Ireland’s leading journalists, he is the former Political Editor of the News Letter and author of The Sunday Times bestseller Burned: The Inside Story of the ‘Cash-for-Ash’ Scandal and Northern Ireland’s Secretive New Elite.

He has also written for The Economist and the i newspaper and is a regular broadcaster, providing analysis for local, national and international audiences.

In his new role as Northern Ireland Editor by Mediahuis, the publisher of the Belfast Telegraph, Sam will write on a wide range of issues for the Belfast Telegraph.

His first column, an in-depth piece exploring how Northern Ireland’s “invisible centenary” is costing people the chance to reconcile and learn, appears in Saturday’s edition.

Sam said: “I started my career at the Belfast Telegraph in 2006 and I am delighted to be coming back to be joining in the role of Northern Ireland Editor.

“I am particularly excited about the fact that this is a company now that is investing in journalism — they are bringing in lots of new journalists, they are putting money to where their words have been, and they are showing they want to look to where journalism is and where Northern Ireland is in 10 and 20 years’ time.”

Sam will also contribute to Mediahuis titles in the Republic of Ireland, including the Sunday Independent.

Edward McCann, Deputy Publisher at Mediahuis Ireland, said: “We are delighted that Sam is joining the team. Mediahuis prides itself on quality journalism and Sam will bring that in spades. He will bring a fresh perspective and great stories to our titles and add strength in depth to a fantastic team of writers.”

Sam will initially work on a part-time basis and will assume a full-time role early next year.

Eoin Brannigan, Editor-in-Chief of the Belfast Telegraph, said: “I’m biased, I know, but I feel we have the best team of journalists in Northern Ireland and Sam’s arrival strengthens us even further. He’ll be a real asset to the Belfast Telegraph and the wider Mediahuis group. We’ve hired some other great reporters recently in Garrett Hargan, Amy Cochrane, Christopher Leebody and Niamh Campbell, all of whom will help cement our place at the very top."