Security alert reported in north Belfast

A police cordon is in place following a security alert close to Eithne House in the New Lodge area of north Belfast

Police are currently the scene of a security alert in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

A security cordon has been established close to Eithne House and the public have been told to avoid the area at present.

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee told the Belfast Telegraph that ammunition had been discovered at the scene.

In a statement, he said: "There is no doubt that the removal of this ammunition has helped to save lives.

“There is no place for guns on our streets."

"Those behind it have little to offer and do not have the backing of the local community. Those responsible should get off the backs of the community.”