Sinn Féin ard fheis: Everything we learned as Mary Lou McDonald breaks her silence

SIX weeks after she last spoke to the media in Dublin, Mary Lou McDonald broke her long silence at the start of Sinn Féin’s ard fheis at the RDS on Saturday.

With recent controversies over the imprisonment of former councillor Jonathan Dowdall, a new biography raising questions about how she paid for the renovation of her family home, her and other Sinn Féin TD litigiousness and Eoin Ó Broin’s comments about sacking a civil servant, there was lots to discuss.

Here is what the Sinn Féin leader had to say:

Her family home

Facing questions for the first time on the recently-published biography of her by Shane Ross, McDonald said she was very lucky to have a family home.

“There's lots of people who can’t say that. We have a single home, our family home in Cabra,” she said.

"We paid for it the way all working people pay for their family home, we have a mortgage, and we're still paying it, folks, and we'll be paying it for quite some time. That's it. That's the beginning, the middle and the end.”

When it was put to her that Ross had said the renovation cost several hundreds of thousands of euro, McDonald said: “He can suggest what he wants, it’s my family home, the single home that we have, that we’ve raised our kids in, we have a mortgage on it.

"We pay our mortgage, we pay our bills, we pay our dues, that’s who we are, like all other working people. That’s it, that’s the story.”

Shane Ross

McDonald was also dismissive of the book project by the former Cabinet minister who had approached her last year about cooperating with him for it.

“It’s a bit like me on my summer holidays deciding that I’d write a book on the Taoiseach and then giving him a ring and saying: ‘Would you like to cooperate and give me an interview,’” she said dismissively.

She said she told Ross that she did not think it was a project she would be interested in being involved in. “So he is aware of that,” she added.

Jonathan Dowdall

The recent jailing of Jonathan Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor, for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious Regency Hotel murder, has brought some unwelcome headlines for the party given he was a colleague of McDonald’s in Dublin Central several years ago.

The Sinn Féin leader said she was “profoundly shocked” to discover Dowdall’s criminal activity, which includes a conviction for waterboarding another person.

Had the party known of all this, she said, “he wouldn't have been anywhere near Sinn Féin, he wouldn’t have been anywhere near me or anybody else”.

McDonald said she did not think Dowdall’s association with Sinn Féin was damaging to the party, given they had “no notion” that he was involved in criminality.

“This person at one point was a person very good standing in the north inner city of Dublin,” she said.

“So the shock was not just ours, but more widely felt, but let me just assure you had we known, he would not have been anywhere near us or in the Sinn Féin party.”

But asked if political parties should be able to carry out garda vetting of members, McDonald said such an idea “would be crazy”.

Eoin Ó Broin and the civil servant

McDonald said she had spoken to her housing spokesperson following his now-retracted comments about sacking Department of Finance chief economist John McCarthy, saying he was “well aware that his comments were out of order” and do not represent the Sinn Féin position.

She said civil servants were essential, that they bring “expertise” to their positions, and she noted that Sinn Féin representatives have worked closely with civil servants in the North.

“Eoin knows that he was wrong,” she said, revealing that McCarthy had accepted Ó Broin’s apology.

‘Housing our own’

The Sinn Féin leader strongly disputed the contention she was dog whistling when she recently remarked to the Taoiseach in the Dáil: “Not content with denying our own people the right to an affordable, secure roof over their heads, the Government now extends its catastrophic failure to those coming to Ireland seeking humanitarian assistance.”

She said her concern was that people on social housing waiting lists, in B&Bs and hotels, people in Direct Provision and Ukrainian refugees sleeping on the floor of Dublin airport. “

I am making the point which is the housing needs of everybody needs to be addressed an that includes people seeking international protection, people coming here seeking refuge and families, some of whom have been on waiting lists for 10 years, 11 years, 14 years,” she said, adding: “I haven’t dog whistled ever.”

Northern Ireland

McDonald and her deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said clarity was needed from the UK government as to their intentions in Northern Ireland and with the protocol.

“I think people need the clarity, that we're not simply going to be in an endless stalemate, in endless limbo,” she said.

O’Neill, the North’s first minister designate, was more blunt: “I would demand that there's actually a very clear statement next week from the British government that actually says what they're going to do next.”

She said it was “madness” that there was no Executive in place in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

Later McDonald said that if the DUP were not prepared to enter power sharing then the alternative needed to be a “partnership arrangement between Dublin and London”.

She said that the DUP should respect the outcome of May’s Assembly election and nominate for the position of deputy first minister.

O’Neill claimed the DUP were “punishing the public” by not entering power-sharing because it was “no secret” the party did want to serve in the deputy first minister position.

Change

McDonald spoke of the “real sense” amongst over 2,000 people expected to attend the ard fheis of the potential for Sinn Féin to lead governments in the North and South.

“I know that change is very much on people’s minds,” she said. “Change is the common denominator all across the island.”