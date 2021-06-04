Sinn Fein claim taxis in Belfast bus lanes helps working class ‘misguided’

Green councillor says move would impede access to public transport

Sinn Fein has come under fire for claiming that allowing all taxis in Belfast bus lanes protects working-class communities.

An attempt by the Green Party to change the council’s position to one opposing private taxis in the lanes was scuppered by Sinn Fein and DUP city councillors earlier this week. As things stand, only public hire taxis are allowed.

The Department for Infrastructure rejected requests to extend that provision when Stormont was suspended between January 2017 and January last year, saying any decision required ministerial approval.

A planned 18-month pilot study on the issue has yet to be scheduled.

Throughout this period, the council’s corporate position has been that it supported having all taxis in bus lanes.

Green councillor Aine Groogan forwarded an amendment at this week’s meeting calling for the council to advise Stormont against going ahead with the pilot scheme and instead proceed with a sustainable plan involving more public transport, more cycle lanes, pedestrianisation and a support package to help taxi drivers switch to electric vehicles.

The motion was defeated by Sinn Fein and the DUP, with three abstentions from People Before Profit.

Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “It is working-class men and women who are taxi drivers. They didn’t create the climate crisis. It was big business around the world. Now they [taxi drivers] are being punished because big business hasn’t stepped up to the mark.

“It is interesting to see in recent days the Dutch government has been putting levies on Shell to reduce its emissions. That’s the action we need to see. We need to see a just transition where big business pays for polluting this planet.

“A lot of people are equating private taxis with private profit. These are honest working men and women, trying to make a living.”

But Green councillor Mal O’Hara said allowing private taxis into bus lanes would “impede” communities in accessing public transport.

“Unite, the union that represents transport workers in the city, has been very clear in its opposition to this,” he said.

"They say this is really about influential private taxi owners, not drivers, trying to undermine investment in public transport.

“Sinn Fein named their party headquarters after James Connolly, and I would have hoped they would be on the side of the transport union.

"We have declared a climate and biodiversity emergency at this council and at the Assembly. That means outdated policy positions need to go in the bin.”

Mr O’Hara said he accepted that a report looking at the effects of taxis in bus lanes in Great Britain was not definitive.

“The Jacobs report was, however, definitive that the reason cities did not allow private hire taxis into bus lanes in cities much bigger than Belfast is because of the sheer number of them,” he added.

“They were talking about 3,000 or 4,000. We are talking about 8,000. If we allow 8,000 taxis into bus lanes everywhere across the city, what we will do is reduce bus priority.

“Some people have a very misguided notion to talk about this as a class issue, with a very skewed perception of what that means.

"Let’s be clear: 71% of households in the Falls ward of west Belfast, a concrete jungle with poor planning, have no access to a car or a van and have very poor air quality. How are we benefiting those people by allowing taxis into bus lanes?

“Looking at the areas represented by the DUP, Sinn Fein and People Before Profit, in Collin [ward] 32% do not have access to a car, [in] Black Mountain [it’s] 46% [and in] Court [it’s] 56%.

“If we corporately support allowing all private taxis into bus lanes, we will impede the public transport which people in those communities are completely reliant upon.”

Sinn Fein councillor Danny Baker, as chair of the People and Communities Committee, added: “We must challenge car dominance.

"How are we challenging car dominance if we are giving special privilege to taxis?”

Alliance councillor Peter McReynolds tweeted during the debate: “There’s a massive dose of irony in the fact it’s Bike Week and in Belfast City Council we’re discussing how Sinn Fein and the DUP voted to support private taxis in bus lanes. People before Profit [also] supporting the private taxi lobby, the party who proposed a climate crisis [motion].”