Public lacks faith in the party on key issue as Sinn Féin support dips, poll shows

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media at the Sinn Fein ard fheis at the RDS in Dublin yesterday. Picture by Damien Storan

Most voters do not think a Sinn Féin-led government would resolve the housing crisis as support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party has fallen significantly for the first time in over a year.