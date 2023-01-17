Snowy scenes across Northern Ireland: In pictures

Home > News Snowy scenes across Northern Ireland: In picturesSt Eugene's Cathedral from Brooke Park, Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEyeChurch Bastion and St Columbus Cathedral, Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEyeThe roads in Armoy proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker PressNine-year-old Sean McCleary, from Rosemount, sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEyeKate Ramsey, Aisling Doherty, Therese Forester and Pablo O'Connor sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEyeOran McGarvey, from Foyle Road, sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEyeAisling Doherty and Pablo O'Connor sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEyeSt Eugene's Cathedral from Brooke Park, Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEyeThe famous Roaring Meg canon on the City Walls with St Eugene's Cathedral in the background. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEyeTue 17 Jan 2023 at 18:55Wintry scenes descended on Northern Ireland as snow fell overnight in many parts.