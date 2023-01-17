Snowy scenes across Northern Ireland: In pictures

St Eugene's Cathedral from Brooke Park, Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

Church Bastion and St Columbus Cathedral, Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

The roads in Armoy proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Nine-year-old Sean McCleary, from Rosemount, sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

Kate Ramsey, Aisling Doherty, Therese Forester and Pablo O'Connor sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

Oran McGarvey, from Foyle Road, sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

Aisling Doherty and Pablo O'Connor sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

St Eugene's Cathedral from Brooke Park, Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

The famous Roaring Meg canon on the City Walls with St Eugene's Cathedral in the background. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/PressEye

Wintry scenes descended on Northern Ireland as snow fell overnight in many parts.