Soldiers' acquittal 'could have consequences for other Troubles legacy cases'

The acquittal of two former soldiers of the 1972 murder of Official IRA man Joseph McCann could have consequences for other legacy cases, a state prosecutor has said.

Ex-paratroopers Soldiers A and C were found not guilty on a charge of murder by Mr Justice O'Hara at Belfast Crown Court yesterday. Joseph McCann (24) was fatally wounded after he was shot by the Army whilst evading arrest in the Markets area of Belfast in April 1972.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Michael Agnew said yesterday the decision to proceed with the case was taken after a "very thorough and careful examination" of the evidence, and the "test for prosecution was met". Acknowledging the painful outcome for the McCann family, he admitted the judge's ruling in this trial may have implications for other cases.

Mr Agnew added: "When the full written judgment becomes available, the PPS will carefully consider whether it has the potential to impact upon any other cases that are currently before the courts."

Mr Agnew said that despite yesterday's outcome, "the PPS remains satisfied that this case was properly brought before the Courts".

"It was always recognised that there were difficult issues in relation to the admissibility of the interviews having regard to the approach taken by the HET to cases involving soldiers, as described in the 2013 Report published by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.

"However, the prosecution took the view that there remained a reasonable prospect of conviction and that it was proper for the court to determine these issues.

"The evidence has now been tested in the course of the adversarial trial process and we fully respect the judge's ruling."

He added: "The complex and wide-ranging challenges of prosecuting legacy cases are well recognised.

"Where such cases fall to be considered for potential prosecution the PPS will continue to impartially apply the Test for Prosecution, without fear or favour, as it does in all other cases."

A defence application was made last week to exclude evidence vital to the Crown case - namely interviews given by both soldiers in the aftermath of the fatal shooting and again to the Historical Enquiries Team in 2010.

Soldiers A and C gave statements to the Royal Military Police in the direct aftermath, when they both admitted firing shots at the fleeing and unarmed man.

Citing 'confession by oppression', a barrister for Soldier A argued that her client was not given access to legal representation or the opportunity to defend himself and explain his actions in 1972 - and when asked again in 2010 he was not able to due to lack of memory caused by a stroke in 2005.

Following a short adjournment, a prosecution barrister told the trial judge yesterday that the Crown would not be seeking leave to appeal this ruling.

The Crown QC said: "The importance of the interviews for the prosecution case was a matter canvassed during submissions last week, and on the basis of the admissible evidence now before the court, the prosecution case cannot proceed.

"In those circumstances may I formally offer no evidence on the indictment against both Soldiers A and C, and I invite the court to acquit the defendants and formally enter verdicts of not guilty."

Mr Justice O'Hara turned to the former soldiers and told the pensioners: "In those circumstances, Mr A and Mr C, I formally find you not guilty on the charges of murder. You are free to leave."