South African woman Vivienne Pieterse (50) killed in Co Antrim crash

A woman who died following a two vehicle crash in Co Antrim on Thursday has been named as Vivienne Pieterse.

The PSNI said that Ms Pieterse (50) had recently moved to the Ahoghill area and was originally from South Africa.

The fatal accident occurred on the Roguery Road in Toomebridge.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage relating to the incident is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 243 17/09/20.

Local Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney expressed his condolences following the accident.

"Any death on our roads is one too many," the South Antrim MLA said.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has tragically lost her life."