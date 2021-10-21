South Belfast man (24) charged following £40,000 drugs seizure

A 24-year-old man has been charged on Thursday after police seized drugs worth an estimated street value of around £40,000 in a south Belfast property.

The man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, attempted possession with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply.

Police said he is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

On Wednesday, Detective Sergeant O’Neill said officers had seized the large quantity of drugs.

“We remain committed to tackling the illegal supply of drugs, and to removing them from our streets,” added the detective.

“Drugs bring nothing but misery. Lives get ruined or lost, while families and loved ones are left to cope with the inevitable heartache.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact us immediately on 101.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”