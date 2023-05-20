Students involved in Holyland car overturning could face expulsion, Ulster University warns

The car had been a gift from the owner’s late grandmother

An investigation is ongoing into an early-hours incident in which a student’s car was overturned in the Holyland area of south Belfast, Queen’s University has confirmed.

Last week the PSNI said they were investigating the incident on Cairo Street after footage showing the car being overturned circulated online.

The area is popular with students attending Belfast’s three universities – Queen’s University, Ulster University and St Mary’s University College. All three told the Belfast Telegraph they were aware of the incident.

Ulster University said anti-social or criminal behaviour would “not be tolerated”.

"We are fully supportive of the role of Belfast City Council and the PSNI as enforcement agencies for the relevant anti-social behaviour legislation in the area,” said a spokesperson.

"Anti-social/criminal behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated by Ulster University.

"Any student identified participating in anti-social behaviour will be subject to disciplinary penalties ranging from fines and academic suspension up to and including expulsion.”

A Queen’s University spokesperson added: "Queen’s is aware of an incident in an area close to the university last Wednesday.

"An investigation is ongoing and there is nothing to suggest at this stage that any Queen’s students are involved.”

Footage online showed the car being tipped on Cairo Street, south Belfast

St Mary’s said any behaviour issues in relation to the Holyland area would be sent to them to deal with.

"We are not aware of any of our students being involved in the car incident that you have sent through,” said a spokesperson.

"We work on preventing any behaviour issues as you need to bear in mind that the vast majority of our students are studying professional degree programmes and any record of mis-behaviour will have a serious impact on their career.

"We therefore work hard at highlighting the consequences to prevent any behaviour issues happening in the first instance.”

On Monday the parents of the student who owns the car hit out at the “mindless thugs” who caused the damage and said the car had been gifted to him by his late grandmother.

"Our student son’s car (left to him by his granny) [was] tipped over by mindless thugs at the top of Cairo Street in Holylands, Belfast,” he said.

"Had to be towed. Thankfully there’s a video of the crime, so shouldn’t be too hard to identify the culprits and their club from some of the tops being worn.

"Our son shouldn’t be out of pocket due to their selfish behaviour.”

The PSNI said enquiries into the incident were continuing.

"Police received and responded to a report of a vehicle being overturned in the Cairo Street area of south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10,” said a spokesperson.

“It was reported at around 3.10am, that a group of people had tipped the car onto its side.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 135 of 10/5/23.”