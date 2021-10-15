Sunday Independent to launch new Northern Ireland edition

From Sunday October 17, the Sunday Independent will have a much stronger presence in Northern Ireland. It has long been the best-selling newspaper on the island –and now we’re launching a Northern Ireland edition which I’m confident will strengthen that position.

For the first four weeks, the new edition will be on sale for a special introductory price of £1. It will also be much more widely available – you’ll find it in an additional 180 outlets.

The Northern Ireland edition will be firmly focused on compelling, original reporting and commentary – with no agenda other than quality journalism.

If you’ve never read us before, I’d greatly appreciate it if you gave us a try. We are proud of our team of staff journalists, photographers and contributors –and the good news is that this team is getting bigger and better.

Sam McBride, one of Northern Ireland’s finest journalists, joins us for the launch edition – his column will be unmissable reading every week. Rodney Edwards and Ciaran O’Neill, who have both won awards for their work on different aspects of Northern Ireland life, will bring you great reportage every Sunday.

Joe Brolly has long been a must-read in our sports section – now he will also give his take on current affairs in the Opinion section. Other great columnists writing on different aspects of Northern Ireland life include Eilis O’Hanlon, Mairia Cahill and Chris Donnelly. They will be joined by others in the coming weeks.

If you’re already a reader of the Sunday Independent, you don’t have to worry about missing out on any of your favourite parts of the paper. The big difference is that the existing content will be supplemented by additional reports and analysis.

The launch edition will include interviews with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill. In the People & Culture section, singer Brian Kennedy talks to Barry Egan about surviving cancer, a quadruple bypass and, last month, Covid-19. There’s also a special feature on the dazzling literary talent that has emerged in Northern Ireland.

In Sport, Brendan Coffey writes about his long collaboration with Mickey Harte on the GAA legend’s new autobiography and Brendan Fanning assesses the state of Ulster Rugby.

The Business section features an in-depth focus on the boom in North-South trade – and don’t miss a special feature on buzzing Belfast’s top 10 best foodie spots by our restaurant writer Lucinda O’Sullivan in Life magazine – and much more besides.

The £1 introductory price will run for the first four issues (October 17, 24, 31 and November 7).

We’re excited about giving new readers in Northern Ireland a great Sunday newspaper experience – I hope you can pick up a copy.

Alan English

Editor, Sunday Independent