Teen (15) arrested following police pursuit in Belfast

Police officers make an arrest on the Stewartstown road in west Belfast after pursuing a vehicle through Lisburn.

Police officers make an arrest on the Stewartstown road in west Belfast after pursuing a vehicle through Lisburn.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested following a police pursuit between Lisburn and west Belfast on Tuesday night.

Police observed a Saab car driving in the Colinglen Road area of Lisburn and established the vehicle did not have valid insurance. The vehicle subsequently failed to stop for police and a pursuit by an appropriately trained police driver was initiated. The vehicle continued at high speed in the direction of west Belfast.

A stinger device was deployed by police in the Stewartstown Road area and the car was brought to a halt.

A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and has since been released pending a report to the PPS.

Officers would encourage anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any dashcam footage to contact police in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference 1861 09/06/20 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.