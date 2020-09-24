Teenage girl killed in Co Armagh crash

A 17-year-old girl has been killed following a single vehicle crash in Co Armagh, police have confirmed.

The crash took place on the Coolmillish Road, Markethill on Thursday.

It involved a blue Ford Fiesta car was reported to police shortly before 1pm.

"Officers investigating the collision are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have recorded dash-cam footage in the area to please make contact by calling 101, quoting reference 833 24/09/20," a PSNI spokesperson said.