Teenager refused bail over west Belfast stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Woodbourne Crescent area of west Belfast

A 17-year-old boy was remanded into custody on Wednesday accused of stabbing a man in the stomach in west Belfast.

The youth appeared before the city's Magistrates Court in connection with the alleged knife attack in the Woodbourne Crescent area last Saturday.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to abdominal wounds.

The defendant, who cannot be identified because of his age, faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

A detective claimed CCTV evidence links him to the stabbing.

It was alleged that the teenager can be seen producing the blade without warning.

"He did not hesitate to use it on an unsuspecting victim who thought he had been punched before realising he had been stabbed," the detective contended.

"It would appear that he stabbed the injured party without knowing him, and police would be concerned that if released he may attack another member of the public."

District Judge Mark Hamill was told the knife has not been recovered.

Concerns were also raised that there could be reprisals against the youth due to tensions in the local community.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner insisted his client has not been warned of any threat against him.

He argued that the accused could live at an address in north Belfast, up to eight miles away from the scene of the alleged attack.

But Mr Hamill ruled that it was premature to seek release amid an ongoing police investigation.

Refusing bail, the judge said: "I'm concerned about the whereabouts of the knife, and the question of interference with witnesses."

He remanded the teenager in custody to appear again in four weeks time.