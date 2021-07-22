The great escape - 3 wonderful places to visit this year

If you’re itching for some culture, atmosphere and unrivalled hospitality then you need to book yourself a break with a difference.

Clayton Hotels have some amazing locations across the island of Ireland from Dublin to Sligo and Belfast to Galway. Here are the three places that we simply can’t wait to visit this year.

Surf’s up in Sligo

Sligo is a wonderful place for a family getaway. With so many great activities available nearby, you’ll keep everyone entertained.

Make your first stop the recently restored Lissadell House and Gardens. The childhood home of Countess Markievicz, one of the leaders of the 1916 Rising, it was also a favourite place of the great WB Yeats, who drew inspiration for his poetry from Sligo’s landscape. Spend an afternoon touring the house and garden before stopping by the tea rooms for a homemade treat.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can take the family on a hike to Knocknarea. On a clear day, you will experience some amazing panoramic views of Sligo’s mountains, rivers, lakes and forests and the wild Atlantic coastline.

The hike begins from the car park at the base of the mountain and the entire walk is 2.5km, taking around 40 minutes each way. At the very summit the huge, flat topped cairn is believed to be the final resting place of Queen Maeve of Connacht. Bring some good walking shoes and plenty of snacks!

Finally, no trip to Sligo is complete without taking a trip out to the famous Strandhill beach. It’s a great place to learn how to surf or stand up paddle board. The Strandhill Surf School is located just 20 minutes’ drive from Clayton Hotel Sligo and offers the perfect family-friendly group activity for all ages.

Galivant in Galway

Galway is the perfect place to base yourself for an adventure holiday.

Start your trip in Connemara. The national park boasts some of the most incredible mountain scenery dotted with Irish bogs, woodlands and grasslands. There are four walking trails within the park for hiking enthusiasts and more information on each of these trails can be obtained from the visitor centre which is located close to Letterfrack Village.

While you’re in the neighbourhood, stop off at Kylemore Abbey. This beautiful former monastery is the perfect day out for the whole family. Spend an afternoon exploring the woodland and lakeshore walks and the Victorian walled garden.

During your trip, take the time to stroll around Galway city centre and see the main sites such as the Spanish Arch and Shop Street. Or, if you want to see the city from a different angle, hope on a Corrib River Princess boat trip. The tours leave twice a twice a day from Woodquay in the middle of the city and last for 90 minutes.

Finally, don’t forget to take a walk on Salthill promenade which is only a 15 minute drive from Clayton Hotel Galway. Galway Atlantaquaria is based in Salthill and is a fantastic family fun day out. Take a tour of the Galway Aquarium and avail of the interesting fact-filled talks which take place throughout the day.

Enjoy a break in Belfast

Belfast is a wonderful spot for a city break with a difference. The city has a rich history, friendly locals and some great grub too.

If you want to sample some purse-friendly local fare, then St George’s Market is the perfect place for you. Located just a 10-minute walk from the Clayton Hotel Belfast, the award-winning market is one of Belfast's oldest attractions. Spend an hour (or two) wandering around local stalls. Sample fresh produce, talk to traders or sit and sip a coffee while taking in the bustling atmosphere.

Next, take a stroll to Titanic Belfast, one of the most popular tourist attractions on the island of Ireland. Located right in the heart of the city, Titanic Belfast allows you to explore the details of the ship’s construction to its unfortunate end in an innovative and interactive way.

Finally, hop in the car and leave the city to explore Hillsborough Castle. This beautiful Georgian mansion was built in the 1770s by Wills Hill, first Marquis of Downshire and was later remodelled in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Today, it is a working royal palace functioning as the official residence of the royal family when they are in Northern Ireland, and it has been the home of the Secretary of State since the 1970s. Spend a day exploring 100 acres of stunning gardens, book a tour of the Georgian house, and marvel at the many wonderful works of art.

