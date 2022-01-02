The State Papers — Haughey’s diplomacy and vanity revealed

Taoiseach’s push for a peace deal, courage on major issues and desire to control narrative are highlighted

French president Francois Mitterand with Charles and Maureen Haughey and other members of the Haughey family during his visit to Inishvickillane. Picture by The Blasket Centre

Charlie Haughey pictured at the National Gallery of Ireland. Picture by Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Enigmatic, controlling, inspired, ruthless and occasionally imperial — the State Papers have offered a remarkable insight into the twilight years of Charles Haughey’s days as Taoiseach.

Beset by controversies in 1991 which would ultimately topple his 12-year leadership of Fianna Fáil, Mr Haughey’s bid for a lasting political legacy through a historic Northern Ireland peace deal was ultimately foiled.

It fell to his successor Albert Reynolds to work with British Prime Minister John Major to hammer out the Downing Street Declaration and then to Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair to finally deliver the landmark Good Friday Agreement.

Yet it was Mr Haughey who first sensed in 1991 there was now a mood in a violence-weary Northern Ireland for compromise across unionist and nationalist groups which could lead to a lasting peace.

Secret files have revealed he urged Mr Major to work on the “opportunity” he perceived in 1991.

Mr Haughey also assured British officials he could bring the unionist leaders round to the idea of talks.

Yet such assurances came with the barbed comment that unionist leaders in his opinion “lack sophistication”.

It was also under Mr Haughey that security co-operation between Belfast, London and Dublin — for decades a thorny issue — dramatically improved, to the point where Northern Ireland Secretary Patrick Mayhew acknowledged in one 1991 file it had never been better.

The mood for peace came as Northern Ireland was convulsed by a horrific spiral of sectarian violence between 1989 and 1993.

Later, the UK would be left reeling from an IRA bombing campaign that included Canary Wharf and Warrington. So bad were the bombings in the UK, particularly in London, that insurers warned they may have to introduce a terrorism levy on commercial buildings.

Much of the violence in Northern Ireland was inflicted with weapons supplied to the IRA from Libya.

Confidential memos revealed Irish and British officials were shocked at the scale of Libyan support for the IRA, which stretched over six major arms shipments and included more than US$12m in cash payments — the equivalent of €35m today.

The Libyans had given the IRA an arsenal which could equip the army of a small state — ranging from Kalashnikov assault rifles to DShK heavy machine guns and from surface-to-air missiles to anti-tank mines.

It also included almost 1.5 million rounds of ammunition for pistols, assault rifles, sniper rifles and heavy machine guns.

Mr Haughey — who had lobbied for Irish live cattle export for Tripoli — had no hesitation in warning Mr Major that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi “was mad”.

The confidential papers also revealed the foresight and courage Mr Haughey could display in domestic politics.

He faced down Civil Service and even cabinet opposition to back Environment Minister Pádraig Flynn over the controversial creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — and even overrode the concerns of Finance Minister Albert Reynolds as to the agency’s cost and staffing.

Mr Haughey also ignored the ire of the rural rights lobby by offering his staunch personal backing to the banning of otter hunting in 1990.

However, the Fianna Fáil leader’s penchant for imperial behaviour was also fully in evidence.

Revelling in hosting EU leaders during a 1990 Dublin summit, Mr Haughey was outraged at the quality of food on offer and slated the venison pate served as “a disgrace”.

In a scathing memo, Mr Haughey queried whether it would be better to get top chefs from Le Coq Hardi or Patrick Guilbaud’s to cater for future events.

The Moriarty Tribunal would later confirm more than IR£15,000 from the leader’s allowance had been spent at Le Coq Hardi — Mr Haughey’s favourite restaurant — in 1991 alone.

Mr Haughey’s ire was sparked by the fact his political hero, French President François Mitterrand, was among those hosted in Dublin for the summit and he appeared personally embarrassed at critical comments about the pate and even the sauce the trout was served in.

Other memos revealed his hands-on approach to high-profile ceremonies.

A Department of Taoiseach memo revealed Mr Haughey wanted to personally approve the gifts to be presented to European Commission President Jacques Delors and his wife during their visit to Dublin.

One gift was of a beautiful volume dealing with the Book of Kells — and it met with Mr Haughey’s approval.

He was also briefed on the guest list and menu for a gala dinner in 1990 to honour the cast and crew of the hit Irish film My Left Foot.

Those organising the menu for the event were informed the most expensive wines were those chosen for the dinner.

Unfortunately for Mr Haughey, one of the guests of honour, Academy Award winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis, was unable to attend.

Mr Haughey was also controlling when it came to potentially embarrassing information and reports.

President Mary Robinson had asked an independent consultant to inspect Áras an Uachtaráin just days after she assumed office in 1990.

The report was scathing and warned the mansion would likely be condemned on health and safety grounds were it to be inspected by any relevant agency.

Mr Haughey immediately ordered a cleaning of the Áras kitchens and for the Office of Public Works to tackle the other issues identified.

But he also had a Department of the Taoiseach official write to President Robinson’s office and others asking for the report to be kept strictly confidential.

“The Taoiseach has asked me to request that the enclosed report, which was privately commissioned, should not be circulated except on a strict need-to-know basis.”

Mr Haughey was also highly indignant when an American family sent cash toward the upkeep of the Áras, ordering that the money be returned as no private contributions, particularly those from outside the State, should be used for the maintenance of state facilities.