Three arrested after arson attack on Dungannon house

The scene of an arson attack in the Braeside area of Dungannon.

Three people have been released on bail after an arson attack at a house in Dungannon.

Two men aged 66 and 47 and a 16-year-old boy had been arrested following a number of incidents in the town on Sunday.

It's after footage emerged on social media of an incident at a house in the Braeside area shortly after 5pm.

Police said it's believed a group of masked and armed men approached the house and poured accelerant on the property after damaging a window. They then set the house alight.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: "No one is believed to have been inside the property during the incident, with extensive damage caused to the living room and extensive smoke damage to the rest of the property.

"A number of adjacent properties also had to be evacuated during the incident, but no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished by Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service."

The suspects left the scene in a silver Volvo, which was later found on fire on Ranfurly Road, before being seen leaving the scene in a black Ford Kuga.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: "Upon arrival of police, two vehicles, a white Mercedes CLA and a silver Seat Ateca attempted to leave the area. The Seat Ateca was prevented from leaving by police. The driver was arrested and a number of items were removed from the vehicle."

The Mercedes was later located and a number of items were seized, while the 47-year-old man, another 66-year-old man and the 16-year-old youth were arrested.

They were later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A link between that incident and an altercation in the same area on Friday May 8 is also being investigated. Two men aged 22 and 21 were arrested and have been released on bail pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Braeside area on either Friday 8th or Sunday 10th May, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1411 10/05/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said Detective Sergeant McGale.