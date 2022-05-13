Three Co Armagh men jailed for throwing paint from a motorway bridge

Three Co Armagh men who showed “breath taking” irresponsibility by throwing eggs and paint from a motorway bridge onto passing vehicles were handed jail sentences totalling almost five years today.

Sentencing the three friends at Craigavon Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch QC told Jamie Forde and Morgan Guy, both aged 21, and 20-year-old Jason Meredith that when he first read the papers, “it was hard for the court to comprehend the sheer irrational, recklessness and irresponsibility” of their actions.

Describing how each defendant had good family backgrounds and work records, the judge said the fact that “these are not stupid men” made their involvement all the more puzzling.

“How on earth they got themselves involved in this activity is beyond explanation and indeed no rational explanation, or any explanation of any sort, has been afforded.

“Their disregard of fellow human beings for their property and indeed, their lives, is breathtaking,” said the judge who told the trio they were “fortunate indeed” not to be facing manslaughter charges.

While Meredith walked free from court “by the skin of your teeth” when his 15-month sentence was suspended for three years, Guy and Forde were each handed 21 month sentences, split equally between periods in custody and supervised licence.

Guy, from Richmond Close in Tandragee and Forde, from the Drumcree Road in Portadown, had entered guilty pleas to five counts of causing criminal damage to vehicles and two of causing dangerous articles, namely paint and paint tins, to be placed on a road while Meredith, from the Moondage Road in Tandragee, faced a single charge of damaging a Peugeot 208.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret had outlined how all three men were involved in the first incident on 27 January last year when eggs were thrown from the motorway bridge at the Derrycarne Road, Portadown, striking a Vauxhall Astra, Peugeot 208 and a Scania Lorry.

There were reported of two males in high vis jackets and a third in dark clothing, said the lawyer adding that in further incidents involving Guy and Forde at the same bridge on 4 and 8 February, paint had been poured into vehicles passing underneath.

In relation to the damage caused, Ms Auret told the court one of the lorries sustained a broken headlight and rearview camera and as the front of the lorry was “covered in paint,” the windscreen had to be replaced.

“Paint was thrown onto the Landrover Discovery, landing on the windscreen, and causing the driver to slow down and use his wipers to try and clear it. He received an estimate of £19,000 to make good the damage,” she said while the Berlingo van sustained paint damage to the roof, bonnet, side panels and passenger side wing mirror and the windscreen was also cracked.

When officers recovered tins of paint and an egg box at the bridge, they were able to trace the eggs back to a Spar shop in Portadown and CCTV from there lead the cops to Guy who when arrested and questioned, named his other two accomplices.

Defence lawyers for all three accepted the offences amounted to “abhorrent behaviour” but that each of them had expressed remorse and regret.

Jailing Forde and Guy, Judge Lynch said while neither man had “admitted to actually throwing the paint,” they were both there and are therefore equally culpable, adding that he was differentiating between them and Meredith as the third defendant was involved in just a single incident.