Three in hospital after Ballymoney crash

Two adults and a child have been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in Ballymoney on Sunday afternoon.

The crash took place on the Frosses Road at around 4pm. A black Volkswagen Golf and a black Honda Civic were involved.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said that the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Four emergency crews and rapid response paramedics were dispatched to the scene. The Air Ambulance was also in attendance.

After initial treatment at the scene one child was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children and two adults were taken to the Causeway Hospital.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed they were in attendance assisting colleagues in the Ambulance Service.

Appliances from Ballymoney and Coleraine were dispatched to the scene.

The Frosses Road remains closed between the Ballybogey Road and Greenhill Road.

PSNI Inspector McIldowey appealed for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1248 02/02/20,” he said.