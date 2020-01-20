Three men found stabbed in Belfast arrested after brawl

The Great Northern Mall in Belfast where the incident occurred

Three men found stabbed in Belfast have been arrested following a brawl which spilled on to the city centre streets packed with commuters and revellers.

The shocking incident unfolded in the Great Northern Mall on Great Victoria Street just after 7pm on Saturday as people made their way to and from the bus and train stations.

One man was arrested at the scene and two others were located by police on the Dublin Road a short time later before being taken to hospital.

All three men, aged 23, 29 and 38, are suspected of committing a number of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Monday morning all three men were released on bail pending further enquiries.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said the incident is "particularly concerning" due to the number of people around when it happened.

He said many families and groups of friends were heading out for dinner and entertainment venues at the time.

"It doesn't bear thinking about what could have happened," he said.

"Knives have no place on our streets and the community will be in shock that this has happened in their area."

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly described the incident as "shocking" as she urged anyone with information to contact police.

PSNI inspector Jamie Hughes said he is satisfied that only the three men apprehended were involved in the attacks.

However, he said detectives are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

"Great Victoria Street and the Dublin Road would have been busy at the time and we are certain that a number of people would have seen the altercation unfold and may not yet have spoken to police," he said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7.15pm or anyone who captured mobile phone or dash cam footage."

He added: "Please call the police on 101, quoting reference 1549 18/0120."