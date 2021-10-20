'Tiocfaidh ár lá': Nigel Farage tricked into saying another Republican slogan

'They want to wish you a very happy 71st birthday and they’re looking forward to seeing you and some of the old team at Tiocfaidh ár lá’s in Brighton'

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has been tricked again into saying a popular Republican slogan in one of his Cameo videos.

The pranksters had Mr Farage address the message to a Gerard, which is the full first name of former Sinn Fein president, Gerry Adams and refer to Brighton, where an IRA bomb targeted British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, and her Conservative Party colleagues in 1984.

