Translink announce 'precautionary' diversions to services over safety concerns

Translink have announced "precautionary" diversions to regular services on Monday evening over safety concerns.

Bus drivers staged a protest last week after a bus was set on fire in Belfast on Wednesday following several nights of street violence.

Commenting on the changes to Monday evening's timetable, a Translink spokesperson said: “The safety of all passengers and employees is top priority. We are working closely with the PSNI and keeping the situation under continuing review. We are expecting some level of precautionary diversion to some services this evening."

All up to date timetable information is available on the Translink website.

The changes were made despite calls from political leaders for calm, as well as the emergence of posters calling on loyalists not to engage in rioting out of respect for the death of Prince Philip.

Last week, Infrastructure Nichola Mallon met with Translink and Unions representing bus drivers, with an agreement reached that Translink would closely monitor services and the situation on the ground before deciding on the safest option.