Tributes are paid to Kyle Lafferty's tragic sister

The wife of Northern Ireland football star Kyle Lafferty has paid tribute to his sister Sonia (41) who died last week in a Belfast hospital.

Vanessa Lafferty wrote on her Instagram account: "My beautiful sister-in-law and Auntie Sonia who was the kindest girl with the biggest heart of gold.

"Full of life and always cracking the jokes, making us laugh.

"Love and miss you loads."

The former model and former Miss Scotland contestant also posted pictures of Sonia, herself and Kyle as well as the football couple's children.

Sonia Lafferty, who lived at Glenbank Place in Belfast, was buried in her home village of Kesh in Co Fermanagh on Saturday.

She died early on Thursday morning in a Belfast hospital, having been in poor health for some time.

"Sonia was my number one fan and every day she said how proud I made her but all along I was the proud brother. Not only have I lost a sister but a best friend," Kyle told Sunday Life.

Sonia is survived by her parents Robert and Josephine and siblings Paula and Kyle.

Former team-mate Gareth McAuley also offered his condolences to the Northern Ireland striker and his grieving family circle.

"My heart goes out to my pal and former team-mate Kyle Lafferty, who sadly lost his sister Sonia this week," he wrote in his Sunday Life column.

"I'm devastated for him as they were very close - and Sonia was incredibly supportive, and immensely proud, of her 'little brother' and his achievements. To Kyle and his family, I offer my sincere condolences," McAuley said.

The tragic news of Sonia Lafferty's death comes just days before the Northern Ireland international team is set to face Slovakia in a crunch Euro 2020 play off at Belfast's Windsor Park stadium

Striker Kyle (32), who has 73 Northern Ireland caps, was released by Sunderland earlier this year to join the recently-promoted Italian Serie B club Reggina 1914.

The deal was Lafferty's second in Italy after a brief stint with Palermo in the 2013-14 season.

In a statement issued on Friday, Reggina president Luca Gallo extended his sympathies to the footballer "in this moment of pain for the untimely death of his dear sister Sonia".

The forward's career began at Burnley in 2005 and has included two stints at Rangers as well as spells at Swiss club Sion, Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg 08, Norwich City and Hearts.