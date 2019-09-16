Tributes to former teacher Briege Currie killed in Tyrone road accident

Tributes were paid last night to a former teacher who was killed in a collision while walking along a road in Co Tyrone yesterday morning.

Briege Currie from Edendork was one of 12 siblings in a well-known family in the area.

It's understood Ms Currie, who was in her 70s, was walking with her sister on the Quintinmanus Road outside the village when she was struck by a car.

Her sister Aileen was also injured.

She is being treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the car was unhurt.

The NI Ambulance Service said it had sent two emergency crews and the HEMS air ambulance to the incident just before 11am yesterday.

Ms Currie was declared dead at the scene, while her sister was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Edendork Gaelic Athletic Club said the small village's community was in shock.

"As a community we are terribly shocked to learn of the untimely passing of the much loved Ms Briege Currie," the club said.

"With Briege at the time was her sister and best friend Aileen. We hope and pray that Aileen will make a full recovery. We also offer our prayers to the driver of the car involved and indeed her family.

"Briege was part of a large and highly respected family, known far and wide as 'the Curries of Edendork'.

"Briege herself, although quiet and unassuming, loved the chat and the craic.

"In earlier years, her and her sisters - including Kathleen, Marian and Aileen - were talented and enthusiastic camogie players for our club. A dedicated and committed teacher, Briege spent most of her professional life teaching in St Patrick's Primary School, Dungannon.

"Briege always had a smile on her face, she was a caring and sincere person and she will be sorely missed by everyone in the Edendork community and by many beyond."

Police later confirmed that "a female pedestrian, aged in her 70s, has died following a road traffic collision on the Quintinmanus Road outside Dungannon" yesterday morning.

"Bridget Currie, from the Dungannon area, was struck by a Renault Megane car close to the junction of Gortnaglush Road shortly before 11am," a PSNI spokesman said.

"A second pedestrian, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The female driver of the car was not injured as a result of the collision."

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to come forward.

