Tyrone man slain at Dublin pub he managed ‘was devoted family man’

Third person jailed for Dublin killing

The Kinahan cartel took a Co Tyrone man’s life when they shot him dead in a Dublin pub in 2016, but they didn't take his "lasting love and legacy", the victim’s sister told the Special Criminal Court.

In a statement read out at a sentence hearing for the third man convicted of Michael Barr's murder in the Sunset House pub, Noeleen Barr said that the drugs cartel that murdered her brother, "do not understand the importance of a loving family. All that matters to them is drugs and wealth."

Violent criminal Christopher Slator (37) became the third man convicted of the Sunset House manager’s murder yesterday after Ms Justice Tara Burns revealed the verdict of the three-judge, non-jury court.

Having heard statements from Ms Barr and Ms O'Shea, Ms Justice Burns sentenced Slator to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.

Ms Barr described her brother as a devoted family man who was "decent, loving, charismatic and extremely witty."

His partner Jade O'Shea also wrote a statement in which she said she was engaged to Mr Barr and had a daughter with him when he was murdered. Their daughter, she said, is "constantly talking about daddy" but now they have to endure the future without him.

Ms O'Shea was comforted by members of her family during the hearing. Slator's supporters blew kisses at him and said "love you" as he was led to the cell area by prison officers.

During the trial, Slator's lawyers argued that the prosecution had failed to prove that there was no innocent explanation for how his DNA ended up on a mask and runners that were found in the back seat of the car used by Mr Barr's murderers.

Ms Justice Tara Buns disagreed, saying the only rational explanation for the DNA evidence is that he is guilty of murder.

Slator of Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barr at the Sunset House pub on Summerhill Parade in Dublin 1 on April 25, 2016. He is the third man to be convicted of the murder.

In November 2020, David Hunter (43) of Du Cane Road, White City, London, was also jailed for life for the murder of Mr Barr.

Eamon Cumberton, of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7 was jailed for life for the murder in 2019.

A fourth man, Martin Aylmer (36) of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 was sentenced to a little under four years after he pleaded guilty to buying mobile phones for the gang who murdered Mr Barr. His sentence was later increased to six years by the Court of Appeal.

The trial heard there was "chaos and screaming" in the aftermath of the gun murder, which took place during a raffle for the families of republican prisoners.

Revealing the court's verdict, Ms Justice Burns said that the prosecution relied on circumstantial evidence which, she said, proved that Mr Barr was murdered in a "planned and deliberate operation" involving at least three people - the two gunmen and a driver.

The prosecution did not say which roles Slator, Hunter and Cumberton played.

Mr Barr was shot seven times, five times in the head. The two gunmen ran from the pub to the waiting car which drove away at speed to the Walsh's Road area of Drumcondra.