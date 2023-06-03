19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in attack

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward (PA)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old man was killed in an attack.

Greater Manchester Police said Salah Adam was killed on Wednesday after he was attacked on Kings Road in Old Trafford.

Initial inquiries suggest that Mr Adam went to the aid of a friend who was being chased by two young men.

Police said it is believed that the two men then turned on Mr Adam instead resulting in him being fatally stabbed.

The force said a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Saturday morning and remains in police custody for questioning.

Two males who were arrested on Wednesday – a 15-year-old male on suspicion of murder and a 16-year-old male on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon – have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to make themselves known to police.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP major incident team, said: “We recognise the impact this tragic event will have on the friends and family of Salah and the thoughts of the investigation team remain with them as they come to terms with this loss in terrible circumstances.

“I understand the concern an incident of this nature will cause in the community and as a result we have put extra officers in place to carry out highly visible patrols over the coming days and to offer reassurance.

“Whilst we have made a number of arrests, we are still in the early stages of a murder investigation and are working hard to piece together the timeline of events.

“We are also keeping an open mind and are continuing to appeal to members of the public to share any information they might have about this case with the police.

“It is believed the two offenders were riding a black mountain bike and a yellow Council Beryl bicycle.”

She said that inquiries so far suggest there were “approximately five people in the area” at the time who may have vital information that could assist the investigation.

Ms Hopkinson added: “If you were in the area or have any information relating to this case – including if you have footage such as CCTV or dashcam – I urge you to do the right thing and share it with us so we can find those responsible and get justice for Salah.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident 3367of 31/6/2023.

Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.