Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report into ‘toxic’ culture

Adam Price has told Plaid Cymru members he is quitting as leader days after a review found a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny in the party.

His decision came following a lengthy meeting of Plaid’s national executive committee to discuss “next steps” after the Prosiect Pawb report found a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny in the Welsh nationalist party.

Mr Price, in a letter Plaid Cymru chair Marc Jones, said: “We have driven the agenda for change in a way that no previous opposition party has dreamt of doing.

“The Cooperation Agreement was truly ground-breaking and has delivered life-changing benefits to our children, families and friends all over Wales.

“Our core driver – independence for Wales – has broken the banks of mainstream politics and now many, from all parts and all parties, believe like we do that it is a matter of when and not if.

“My commitment to our vision of a nation transformed remains as strong as ever, and my energy for change undimmed.

“You have my personal assurance that I will continue to serve my country, my constituents and our party with determination and enthusiasm.”

The report, published on May 3, found party had “failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment” and that women had been “especially” let down.

Mr Price had apologised and said all of its 82 recommendations to “detoxify” the party would be taken on board.

The lengthy national executive committee meeting, which ended late on Wednesday evening, came following reports and speculation for much of the day that Mr Price was set to quit.

Former Assembly Member Nerys Evans (Dyfan Powell/ Plaid Cymru) — © Dyfan Powell/ Plaid Cymru

The Prosiect Pawb report, led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans, said that inherent power imbalances within the party “coupled with inaction over many years from those with positions of power to challenge bad behaviour, has made a bad situation even worse”.

Evidence from an anonymous staff survey and elected members “highlight cases of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination”, the report said, claiming: “These are not isolated cases.”

The NEC has approved a motion to allow the party’s Senedd Group to invite nominations for the position of interim leader at its meeting on Thursday morning.

This will be subject to ratification by the party’s National Council on Saturday, with plans for a new leader to be in place for the summer.

Mr Price had led the party since 2018, following time spent as an MP in Westminster before going on to represent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr in the Welsh Assembly.

Mr Jones said: “On behalf of Plaid Cymru I want to thank Adam for his drive and vision over the past four and a half years. Adam’s personal commitment to making Wales a fairer nation is a lasting legacy of which he and Plaid Cymru can be proud.

“Through the Co-operation agreement, brokered and delivered by Adam, Plaid Cymru has been able to implement ground-breaking policies such as free school meals in primary schools, reforms that better protect our communities and we look forward to a stronger Senedd which better reflects our confident nation.”

“As we begin the process of electing a new Leader our unwavering focus will be on implementing the recommendations of Project Pawb in order to foster a new culture within the party, making it a safe and inclusive member led movement for all.”

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said that the exit of Mr Price had become “inevitable”.

“I have no doubt Adam Price’s departure is a moment of personal sadness for him,” he tweeted.

“Following the recent report into the culture within their Party, it became clear Plaid Cymru politicians no longer had confidence in his leadership, so Adam’s departure became inevitable.

“On a personal level, I wish Adam and his family well for the future and hope that he is now given the space and time to reflect on what that future might look like.”