Adventurer Bear Grylls’ moustache a talking point for Queen at investiture

Bear Grylls was receiving an OBE at Buckingham Palace and said his facial hair was discussed.

Bear Grylls said the Queen was intrigued by his moustache (Yui Mok/PA)

Adventurer Bear Grylls said it was “so cool” to get his OBE from the Queen but she almost did not recognise him because of his new moustache.

The adventurer and television star, who is also chief scout, received his award for services to young people, the media and charity.

After collecting his honour at Buckingham Palace, he said: “It is such a privilege of a day and also such an honour to have the Queen doing it (the medal presentation).

“I was secretly hoping and thinking it would be so cool if the Queen did it.

“She is 93 and stood on her feet for hours on end, smiling and chatting away.

“I walked up and she said: ‘Bear, I hardly recognise you with that moustache’.

“I said it was a hangover from the jungle.’

“She was so sweet and was asking me about scouting stuff.

“She is a passionate believer in the power of scouting.”

The 45 year-old, whose real name is Edward, was appointed the youngest chief scout, at the age of 35.

His successful TV shows include

Man vs. Wild with Bear’s Wild Weekends, in which he took stars such as Stephen Fry and Miranda Hart on survival adventures, Escape From Hell, in which he relived the experiences of people who defied the odds to survive in unlikely scenarios, and Running Wild, in which he took celebrities on two-day adventures in the wilderness.

Even for someone who is used to testing his survival skills against the wilderness, getting his award in the luxury of a palace was nerve-wracking stuff.

He said: “I was definitely nervous before this but the Queen is always so encouraging, we survived.”

Saying he shares the OBE with scout volunteers nationwide, he added: “I just feel that I stand in the shoulders of giants on this one.

“The scout organisation changes young lives.

“This award is for them.”

He said he sees the impact that facing challenges and testing your survival skills can have on anyone be they a scouts or a world leaders.

He added: “I have learned that the wild tests people.

“It reveals character and spirit and it is humbling to see.

“It creates great bonds with people and great friendships.”