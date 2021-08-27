Afghanistan: British victims including a child killed in Kabul airport attack

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon).

Two British nationals and child of another British national were among those killed in Kabul airport attack on Thursday, the UK government has said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said two others were also injured in the suicide bomb attack on Thursday in which at least 95 people in total were killed and more than 150 wounded.

Mr Raab said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths.

"It is a tragedy that as they sought to bring their loved ones to safety in the UK they were murdered by cowardly terrorists," he said.

"Yesterday's despicable attack underlines the dangers facing those in Afghanistan and reinforces why we are doing all we can to get people out. We are offering consular support to their families.

"We will not turn our backs on those who look to us in their hour of need, and we will never be cowed by terrorists."

The US is running the airport and is withdrawing its troops by August 31.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, during which it was originally thought there had been two explosions.

The Pentagon on Friday said it had incorrectly reported that there had been two bombings in Kabul.

Major General Hank Taylor of the Pentagon's Joint Staff told reporters that it is now believed there was no attack at the Baron's Hotel, where processing was taking place.

He said that the US military report was incorrect and attributed the mistake to confusion in the aftermath of the violence.

But earlier Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned that the threat from terror groups will only "grow the closer we get to leaving" following the attack.

Despite airlifting nearly 14,000 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks, Mr Wallace said "the sad fact is not every single one will get out". He said the withdrawal had not been hastened by the airport attack.

The UK has ceased calls for people to come to the airport to leave and entered its final stage of evacuations from Kabul.

Processing facilities at the Baron Hotel have been closed.

On Friday morning, the MoD said 13,708 people had been evacuated by the UK from Kabul under Operation Pitting, which began on August 13.