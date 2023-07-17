Aircraft ‘crashes into cliff face’ on Isle of Man

An aircraft crashed into a cliff face in the Isle of Man on Monday.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is coordinating the response with the Isle of Man Coastguard after reports a light aircraft had collided with the cliff face at Bradda Head, Isle of Man.”

The Peel RNLI lifeboat was sent, along with HM Coastguard’s helicopter from Caernarfon to carry out a search.

Isle of Man emergency services – police, fire and ambulance - are also involved. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured or killed in the incident.