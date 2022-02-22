Aldershot memorial unveiled to mark 50 years since IRA bomb killed seven people

A memorial service has been held in Aldershot to mark 50 years since seven people were killed in an IRA bombing at an army barracks.

At noon, a plinth was unveiled on the site of the 16th Independent Parachute Brigade Officers' Mess in memory of those who lost their lives.

The bombing on February 22, 1972 had also injured 19 people and was the first IRA attack in Great Britain.

It had been carried out in retaliation to the events of Bloody Sunday just weeks earlier when Paratroopers in Londonderry had opened fire on civil rights demonstrators and killed 13 people.

A Ford Cortina packed full of explosives was detonated outside the Officers’ Mess.

The aim had been to kill and maim officers who were part of the Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces while they had lunch.

It’s believed that the bomb was detonated earlier than intended and as result it took the lives of a gardener, five civilian members of the mess staff and an Army Chaplain.

Each side of the new heptagonal plinth represents one of the victims: John Haslar, Jill Mansfield, Thelma Bosley, Margaret Grant, Cherie Munton, Joan Lunn and Father Gerard Weston.

John Bosley lost his mother Thelma in the attack. He told the BBC: "It's closure – but not the closure I would have liked."

He also called it “inexplicable” that security in Aldershot had not been stepped up after the regiment’s involvement in Bloody Sunday.

Mr Bosley also said he blamed the lack of an inquiry as a contributing to his brother Carl’s death last year.

It had been an issue the family had campaigned on for decades.

"He (Carl) disappeared into a downward spiral over 20-something years of alcoholism and he was found dead last May in his house," he said.

As an ex-serviceman, Mr Bosley said he owed his life to the charity Rock2Recovery which helps army veterans living with stress.

Commenting on the memorial, he said: "I would have liked to have seen people getting the help they should have had, I would have liked this event given the recognition it should have had, but we don't get everything we want in life."

Ian Rogers is Chairman of the Aldershot Parachute Regimental Association.

He told ITV: "There was a monument here from 1974 which was built by the Montgomery Lines maintenance staff, because it was the staff and the cleaners that caught the brunt of the explosion, so we thought with the redevelopment of the area, a more befitting monument ought to be put up.

"This is a two-year project and this is the first part. As the development goes on, then the monument will be further developed with trees, shrubbery and plants etc."