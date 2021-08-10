Ali Jayden Doyle: Pair charged over death of two-year-old girl

The child died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries.

Flowers and soft toys left at the scene in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, where a two-year-old who was found injured on Friday afternoon was rushed to hospital and later died (Liam McBurney/PA)

Two people have been charged over the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.

The child, named locally as Ali Jayden Doyle, died in hospital on Friday after sustaining head injuries at a house in Co Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice, while a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Both will appear at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The man was arrested hours after the youngster, known as AJ, was taken to hospital from the house in Park Avenue on Friday night and on Sunday police arrested the woman in connection with the death.