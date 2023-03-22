Alliance MP to vote for Stormont Brake despite ‘some reservations’

MPs are set to have their say in the Commons tomorrow (Wednesday), with the DUP’s MPs to vote against while SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party would “either vote for it or abstain”.

North Down MP Mr Farry said: “Alliance didn't support Brexit, but thanks to the hard Brexit pursued by the UK Government and DUP, we need to address the particular challenges posed to our region.

"We do have some reservations regarding the Stormont Brake, especially concerning the stability of the Assembly and uncertainty for businesses regarding the applicability of updated or new EU law. However, we recognise there are significant safeguards in place and the circumstances where something can be blocked should be very limited."

Meanwhile, hardline Brexiteer Tory MPs have labelled the Stormont Brake “practically useless”.

The European Research Group (ERG) revealed its scathing verdict about the compromise agreement on the protocol struck last month following analysis by its lawyers.

But ERG chair Mark Francois refused to say how members will vote on the so-called Stormont Brake when MPs get their say in the Commons later today.

Mr Francois claimed EU law “will still be supreme in Northern Ireland”, and said the so-called green lane to ease checks on goods from Britain “is not really a green lane at all”.

He said the ERG lawyers thought the Stormont Brake “is practically useless”, and Mr Sunak’s agreement with Brussels “has no exit other than through a highly complex legal process”.

The Stormont Brake would allow a minority of politicians at the Assembly to flag concerns about new EU laws here, a move that could see the Government veto their introduction.

The DUP has already said it will vote against Mr Sunak’s Windsor Framework today. Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claimed the Stormont Brake does not deal with “fundamental problems” at the heart of the protocol.

The DUP is currently blocking power-sharing at Stormont in protest over the Irish Sea border, and Sammy Wilson said yesterday his party will “continue the fight” against Brexit trade barriers.

The East Antrim MP welcomed the ERG analysis, saying it “exposes the hollowness of the Government’s rhetoric on the Windsor Framework”.

He said the report confirmed the view of Mr Donaldson, adding: “By handing over control of border checks, the Government has ensured in future the continuation of any EU concessions on trade restrictions can be withdrawn at the whim of the EU.”

Any backbench Tory rebellion is unlikely to put the fate of the UK-EU agreement in jeopardy, but a revolt of 35-40 Conservative MPs could see Mr Sunak forced to rely on the support of Labour in getting his deal passed.

The ERG’s report is highly critical of parts of the deal, saying it “makes only limited legal changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol” and does not permit any changes to “essential elements”.

Mr Francois said the Government’s claim this amounts to a new framework or structure for the protocol “is not correct”.

But, noting secondary legislation on the Stormont Brake was only published on Monday, he said the ERG will not be “hoisted by our own petard”, and would meet again before PMQs.

“Because we need to allow people time to digest this, the ERG will be meeting again tomorrow... once people have had an opportunity to digest all this documentation,” he said.

“We as a group will discuss what attitude, if any, to take.”

Other Tory MPs have dismissed the ERG as a much-diminished force.

Brexiteer Martin Vickers said he thought no more than 20 hardliners in the ERG might vote against the deal.

“The vast majority want to support it. It’s time to move on,” he said.

Yesterday, EU member states gave their approval to key changes to the protocol agreed in the Windsor Framework by Mr Sunak and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last month. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet the EU Commission’s Maros Sefcovic in London on Friday to formally adopt the pact.

Downing Street warned Tory rebels and the DUP yesterday the Windsor Framework is the “only avenue” to change the current default in Northern Ireland, which is “automatic alignment” with the EU.

The PM’s official spokesperson said: “Any change to EU rules on goods would automatically apply in Northern Ireland without any say for Stormont. A vote against the brake, in factual terms, would lead to automatic alignment with the EU with no say at all.”

