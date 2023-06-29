Almost a quarter of drivers delaying car service or doing it themselves – survey

Nearly one in four drivers are either putting off getting their vehicles serviced or doing it themselves due to cost of living pressures, a new survey suggests (Alamy/PA)

Nearly one in four drivers (23%) are either putting off getting their vehicles serviced or are doing it themselves due to cost of living pressures, a survey suggests.

The RAC said its poll of 1,900 UK drivers indicated that 10% have postponed their next car service by up to a year to save money, while 5% have delayed getting their vehicles checked for even longer due to the same reason.

An additional 10% of respondents said they have either started servicing their cars themselves or called on the assistance of a friend or relative who knows how to do it.

Car servicing at a garage involves a mechanic examining the condition of the vehicle and checking parts for wear and tear.

It often includes replacing the oil filter.

Unlike the annual MOT, a service is not a legal requirement.

The RAC acknowledged that high inflation “inevitably” leads to an increase in the price of services, but warned that failing to maintain vehicles poses myriad risks.

Rod Dennis, a spokesman for the company, said: “Not keeping on top of servicing a vehicle is almost always a false economy, as the probability of suffering a breakdown emergency and having to fork out even more for expensive repairs down the line goes up massively.

“While drivers might feel the best thing to do is to put off servicing or opt for a cheaper service even if their car is due a full one, we advise strongly against it as repair costs are likely to snowball when things start to go wrong.”

The RAC surveyed 1,900 UK motorists who were part of its driver opinion panel in March.

The figures were weighted to be nationally representative.