Andrew Bridgen expelled from Tory Party after comparing vaccines to Holocaust

MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and being found to have breached lobbying rules (Beresford Hodge/PA) — © Beresford Hodge

MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and being found to have breached lobbying rules.

He accused the Tories of kicking him out “under false pretences” and said he intends to stand again at the next election, as he hit out at “corruption, collusion, and cover-ups”.

The representative for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip, meaning he was sitting in the Commons as an independent.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

But the Tories announced on Wednesday that they have now stripped him of his party membership as well.

A spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12 following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this date to appeal.”

The Conservatives did not discuss the findings of the disciplinary panel.

In a statement, Mr Bridgen said: “My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the culture of corruption, collusion, and cover-ups which plagues our political system.

“I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.

“I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured, and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.

“I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.”

He has not made clear whether he will appeal over the decision or will run to be an MP in opposition to the Conservatives.

The regular critic of vaccines lost the whip in January after claiming they are “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the comments as “utterly unacceptable”.

Earlier that month, Mr Bridgen was handed a five-day suspension for breaking the MPs’ code of conduct banning lobbying.

He was found to have committed a series of breaches including an “unacceptable attack upon the integrity” of then standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.