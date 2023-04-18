Angela Rayner: Labour government would scrap zero-hours contracts

Labour will scrap zero-hour contracts if the party wins the next general election, its deputy leader has said.

Ahead of her address to the STUC conference in Dundee, Angela Rayner made the pledge, saying it would form part of Labour’s “new deal for working people” if Sir Keir Starmer enters Downing Street after the next general election.

The party pointed to an increase in the number of zero-hour contracts in Scotland in the past decade, rising from about 46,000 between October and December 2013 to about 94,000 during the same period last year.

Ms Rayner criticised the UK and Scottish Governments over the figures, however, employment law remains a reserved power that cannot be changed by Scottish ministers.

“Scotland has seen an explosion of zero-hours contracts, leaving working people with insecure hours and no guarantee when their next pay cheque will arrive,” she said.

“This disgraceful surge in insecure work risks a race to the bottom.

“Zero-hours working practices often go hand-in-hand with low pay, and working women are disproportionately affected by the scourge of insecure work.

“One in ten young working Scots is now on a zero-hours contract. Scotland deserves better.

“While the Tories and the SNP have failed to deliver the crackdown they promised, the next Labour government will ban zero-hours contracts, safeguard rights at work and raise standards for all.

“With our New Deal for Working People, Labour has a plan to ensure people have access to fair and secure work. Labour will make Scotland work for working people.”