Anti-monarchy protesters continue to demonstrate at King Charles’ ascension

This is the moment an anti-monarchist is led away from the Palace of Westminster by police after she held up a sign protesting King Charles’ ascension to the throne.

The woman, wearing a straw hat, was escorted away from the palace gates after unfurling a hand-drawn sign, proclaiming: “Not My King” yesterday.

She was led away by five police officers and made to stand on the other side of the road.

A witness said she was not arrested and was allowed to continue her protest.

Photojournalist Joshua Bratt told The Standard: “They asked her to move to the opposite side of the road from the entrance as they were trying to keep the flow of people moving.

“In fairness to the police, and I’m not always their biggest fan, they walked her to the crossing and allowed her to carry on.

“She wasn’t arrested and stood with her sign with the media and other people waiting for the King.”

He added: “She did say that it’s not a democratic thing for a King to be head of state without it being put to the public.”

It came after another woman was charged after holding an ‘abolish monarchy’ sign during the Accession Proclamation for the new King in Edinburgh.

Moments before the proclamation of Charles III as new king on Sunday afternoon, a demonstrator appeared in the crowd opposite the Mercat Cross.

She held a sign saying ‘f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy’.

Officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.

Another man heckled Prince Andrew shouting “Andrew, you’re a sick old man”, as he followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s casket as it moved down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

His comments were picked up on broadcast microphones before other outraged mourners pushed the protester into the hands of the police who dragged him away from the metal barriers. Andrew, the late monarch’s disgraced second son, stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.

One anti-monarchy protester who was arrested after shouting at an accession proclamation for the King has said he will “probably” also demonstrate at the coronation.

Symon Hill (45) said he was walking home from church on Sunday when he came across a public formal reading of the proclamation of the accession for Charles in Carfax, Oxford.

Mr Hill, who works part-time at the Peace Pledge Union, a secular pacifist organisation, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act after shouting “Who elected him?” during the reading. He was later de-arrested after refusing to be interviewed without a lawyer, and driven home by police.

Mr Hill said: “I’ll continue to say that Charles is not the King, and that I don’t recognise him.

“Whether I’ll be involved in an organised protest, I don’t know.

“I’m not actively organising one, but that isn’t to say I wouldn’t join in if there was something happening.

“I will probably protest at the coronation when it happens. It will be non-violent and directed at the institution rather than personal insults at individuals.”

Ruth Smeeth, chief executive of Index on Censorship, said the arrests were “deeply concerning”, adding: “The fundamental right to freedom of expression, including the right to protest, is something to be protected regardless of circumstance.

“People across the country and beyond continue to mourn the loss of the Queen, a loss felt keenly by so many. However, we must guard against this event being used, by accident or design, to erode in any way the freedom of expression that citizens of this country enjoy.”

Jodie Beck, policy and campaigns officer at Liberty, said: “Protest is not a gift from the State, it is a fundamental right. Being able to choose what, how, and when we protest is a vital part of a healthy and functioning democracy.

“It is very worrying to see the police enforcing their broad powers in such a heavy-handed and punitive way to clamp down on free speech and expression.”