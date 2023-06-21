Anti-monarchy protests planned for King and Queen’s visit to Edinburgh

The King will visit Edinburgh next month for a national service of thanksgiving to mark his coronation (Joe Giddens/PA)

Anti-monarchy campaigners will protest in Edinburgh next month as the King and Queen attend a ceremony to mark their coronation.

Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the oldest crown jewels in Britain – at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday July 5.

Members of campaign group Republic will demonstrate against the “pointless vanity parade” outside the cathedral, while Scottish republican group Our Republic will hold a rally at the Meadows later on.

It will be Republic’s first protest since the coronation itself on May 6, when six demonstrators from the group were arrested.

Graham Smith, of Republic, said: “We are back. We will not be deterred from protesting by the arrests at the coronation, and will continue to make the voices of millions of republicans heard around the UK.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the St Giles’ Cathedral event next month (Chris Jackson/PA)

“This pointless vanity parade in Edinburgh will cost Scottish taxpayers millions of pounds, and for what? So Charles can once again be centre of attention for a day.

“Everyone in the UK should have the right to choose our head of state – not be told it will be Charles. Charles does not represent the people of Scotland any more than he represents the rest of the UK.

“Fewer than 10% of people in Britain were enthusiastic about the coronation. It’s unlikely Scots will be that interested in this farcical ceremony.

“Shouldn’t we instead be celebrating ordinary people, people who have achieved something, and the power of people to govern ourselves and shape our own lives?”

On the day of the coronation, hundreds of people gathered on Calton Hill in Edinburgh for an anti-monarchy rally organised by Our Republic.

An anti-monarchy rally took place on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill on the day of the coronation last month (Steve Welsh/PA)

The ceremony in Edinburgh next month will take place as part of Royal Week.

It will see a people’s procession of around 100 community groups collect the honours from Edinburgh Castle.

The procession will then be escorted to the cathedral by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and its Shetland pony mascot Corporal Cruachan IV, supported by cadet musicians from the combined cadet force pipes and drums.

Meanwhile, a royal procession will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, with the public lining the Royal Mile to view both processions.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will be attending.

A 21-gun salute will fire from Edinburgh Castle at the end of the St Giles’ service, before the royal procession travels back to the palace.

The Stone of Destiny will be in the cathedral during the ceremony, and there will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows following the event.